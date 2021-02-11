Turlock man dies in high-speed motorcycle crash on Highway 4

A Turlock man riding a motorcycle at high speeds died in crash on Highway 4 west of Copperopolis, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Gary Ribeira Jr., 47, was riding west on Highway 4 at “an extremely high rate of speed” when he passed by a CHP officer traveling in the opposite direction, according to a press release.

The CHP officer made a U-turn to make an enforcement stop on the motorcycle.

The officer lost sight of the motorcycle but then saw a cloud of dust as he rounded a curve in the road, east of Horseshoe Road.

According to the CHP, Ribeira had left the roadway and crashed. He died at the scene.

The San Andreas area CHP asks anyone who witnessed the crash to call their office at (209) 754-3541.