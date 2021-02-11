CHP investigating fatal crash in Modesto’s industrial district

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in south Modesto’s industrial district Thursday morning.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Finch Road, east of Mitchell Road, at about 10:45 a.m. when he made a U-turn, driving into the path of a Jeep that also was traveling west. The Jeep consequently broadsided the Chevrolet, said CHP Sgt. Gil Gomez.

The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene. No information about the driver’s age or city of residence was available early Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, Gomez said.