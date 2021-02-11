Local

CHP investigating fatal crash in Modesto’s industrial district

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in south Modesto’s industrial district Thursday morning.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Finch Road, east of Mitchell Road, at about 10:45 a.m. when he made a U-turn, driving into the path of a Jeep that also was traveling west. The Jeep consequently broadsided the Chevrolet, said CHP Sgt. Gil Gomez.

The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene. No information about the driver’s age or city of residence was available early Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, Gomez said.

Profile Image of Erin Tracy
Erin Tracy
Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service