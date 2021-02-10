Driver dies hours after declining medical treatment at scene of downtown Modesto crash

Modesto Bee file

A 93-year-old man involved in a traffic collision in downtown Modesto Tuesday morning refused medical at the scene but died later that day. Now Modesto Police are looking for witnesses to the crash.

It occurred at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth and I streets. A white GMC truck traveling eastbound on I Street collided in the intersection with a red Subaru SUV that was heading northbound Sixth Street. It is unknown at this time who had the right of way, according to Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

She said everyone involved reported either minor injuries or no injuries, including the 93-year-old driver of the Subaru, who declined treatment. He was identified by the Coroner’s Office as Steve Grillos.

Bear said about six hours after the crash Grillos suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

His cause of death is under investigation and pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact Officer Ryan Olson at OlsonR@modestopd.com or at 209-572-9592.