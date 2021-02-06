Names of Note: Modesto high school students collect 3,200 books for little readers

Student Body President Sethan Perez poses with some of the books collected at Downey High School for younger readers. Downey was one of seven taking part in a drive for the Reach Out and Read program in Modesto in December 2020.

Budding readers will get about 3,200 donated books through a drive at seven high schools in Modesto.

Downey High School led the way with about 1,700 books for the Reach Out & Read program.

The Dec. 7-11 drive was a project of the Inter-High Council, made up of student leaders in Modesto City Schools. Students and teachers could drop off new and gently used books at Beyer, Davis, Downey, Enochs, Gregori, Johansen and Modesto high schools.

The goal of 1,000 books was far surpassed, said an email from Carson Carranza, a Modesto High senior who is the student representative on the MCS board.

The books were stored in boxes donated by Pacific Southwest Container, a packaging manufacturer in Modesto. They will be given to children when COVID-19 allows.

Reach Out & Read works with pediatricians and other partners to expose children to books well before their school years.

“A strong foundation of reading skills from a young age makes a child much more likely to be successful in school and overcome cyclical poverty,” Carranza said.

Orthopedic surgeons get fellowships

Three orthopedic surgeons at Doctors Medical Center will move on to fellowships after completing the Modesto hospital’s five-year residency in June.

Each will do a one-year fellowship in a subspecialty. Dr. Jacob Dunn earned the sports medicine fellowship at Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Gulf Breeze, Fla. Dr. Kate Huff has a pediatrics fellowship at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Dr. Steven Zourabian received a trauma fellowship at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

DMC has 13 other surgeons in its Valley Orthopedic Surgery Residency, part of a teaching mission that also includes a family medicine residency.

