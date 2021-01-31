Local

Stanislaus coroner seeks family of Modesto woman

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division at 921 Oakdale Road in Modesto, Calif. is pictured on Wednesday afternoon January 23, 2019.
The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a Modesto woman who died Jan. 15.

Autumn Carpentier, 60, died of natural causes at her home.

Any relatives, or anyone with information on how to contact them, are asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.

Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
