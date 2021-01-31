Stanislaus coroner seeks family of Modesto woman

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division at 921 Oakdale Road in Modesto, Calif. is pictured on Wednesday afternoon January 23, 2019. Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a Modesto woman who died Jan. 15.

Autumn Carpentier, 60, died of natural causes at her home.

Any relatives, or anyone with information on how to contact them, are asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.