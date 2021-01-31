Local Stanislaus coroner seeks family of Modesto woman By Deke Farrow January 31, 2021 01:38 PM ORDER REPRINT → The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division at 921 Oakdale Road in Modesto, Calif. is pictured on Wednesday afternoon January 23, 2019. Joan Barnett Lee Modesto Bee file The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a Modesto woman who died Jan. 15. Autumn Carpentier, 60, died of natural causes at her home. Any relatives, or anyone with information on how to contact them, are asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480. Deke Farrow Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento. Comments
