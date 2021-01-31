Apparent electrical fire tears through Modesto home, displacing eight people

Eight people were displaced when fire spread quickly through a house in south Modesto late Saturday night, the Modesto Fire Department reported.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Modesto and Ceres crews responded to the report of a single-story home burning on on Imperial Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find fire at the rear of the home and the occupants — three adults and five children — evacuating. No one was injured.

An interior attack on the blaze was made, Modesto Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said, but an abundance of items in the house made it difficult for firefighters to get around. The heavy fuel load also caused the fire to spread quickly, affecting about half the house, he said

There was smoke damage throughout the home, which was made unlivable, Jesberg said. The American Red Cross was notified to assist those displaced.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit was on scene, working to determine cause and origin.

Jesberg said the house had one or possibly two extensions built on. Preliminary investigation found the cause of the fire was accidental and began with the use of extension cords and power strips that likely were overloaded by appliances with high amperage draw, he said.

Damage to the house and contents was estimated at $80,000.