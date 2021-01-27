Local
Pedestrian using McHenry crosswalk in Modesto suffers major injuries when hit by car
A man using a crosswalk on McHenry Avenue late Tuesday night suffered major injuries when struck by a car but is expected to survive, Modesto police reported.
The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. at the Frances Avenue intersection, near McHenry Auto Sales and the Economy Inn.
The victim, tentatively identified as a 60-year-old Modesto resident, was crossing eastbound when hit by a southbound 2015 Honda Civic, driven by 33-year-old Abdulwahab Alsumairi of Modesto, said Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The driver and his passenger were not injured.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, Bear said, and neither does speed.
