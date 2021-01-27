Local

Pedestrian using McHenry crosswalk in Modesto suffers major injuries when hit by car

A man using a crosswalk on McHenry Avenue late Tuesday night suffered major injuries when struck by a car but is expected to survive, Modesto police reported.

The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. at the Frances Avenue intersection, near McHenry Auto Sales and the Economy Inn.

The victim, tentatively identified as a 60-year-old Modesto resident, was crossing eastbound when hit by a southbound 2015 Honda Civic, driven by 33-year-old Abdulwahab Alsumairi of Modesto, said Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The driver and his passenger were not injured.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, Bear said, and neither does speed.

Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service