Modesto man badly hurt in crash on Standiford in Modesto. Passenger leaves scene

A driver suffered major injuries in a crash on Standiford Avenue near Shawnee Drive on Monday morning, and his passenger ran from the scene, Modesto police reported.

About 6:12 a.m., 55-year-old Kenneth Adams, driving west in a Chevrolet Tahoe, lost control of the SUV and struck a light pole, then a fence and then a tree, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. Firefighters had to extricate him from the vehicle.

Adams, a Modesto resident, suffered injuries including a broken leg and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Bear said. His male passenger fled the crash scene before officers arrived, she added, but no information was immediately available on why he did so.

Police said speed appears to have factored in the crash.