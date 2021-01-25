Salida man badly injured in motorcycle crash in Modesto

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in a motorcycle crash Saturday night that resulted in serious injuries to the rider, according to Modesto police.

The crash happened about 8:45 p.m. Salida resident William Reyes, 34, was northbound on Salida Boulevard approaching Pelandale Avenue when for unknown reasons he lost control of his sport bike, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

The Modesto Fire Department reported that crews found Reyes down in the median. As he was taken by American Medical Response to a hospital, a firefighter rode in the ambulance to assist with care.

“DUI is suspected but not confirmed yet,” Bear said in a text message. She added that the officer at the scene said speed appeared to be a factor.

No specifics were available on the injuries Reyes suffered, but a Fire Department battalion chief’s incident summary called them major.

Reyes remained hospitalized Monday morning.