Tony Mistlin, long-time Honda dealer and Modesto-area philanthropist, dies at 95

Tony Mistlin, the founder of Mistlin Honda and a leading philanthropist in the Modesto area, died Jan. 18, 2021.

Tony Mistlin, a Modesto car dealer since 1964 and one of the area’s leading philanthropists, has died at 95.

Mr. Mistlin died Monday, Jan. 18, while visiting the home of daughter Gala Lindvall in Shoreline, Wash.

He founded Mistlin Honda on McHenry Avenue, part of a varied career for the native of England. His name also is on Mistlin Gallery in Modesto and Mistlin Sports Park in Ripon, reflecting two of his main causes.

And he loved to donate fountains, the most recent at Dale Commons senior community in Modesto, where he lived after many years in Ripon.

“It’s peaceful,” his daughter said of his final fountain. “We like to call it the Inspiration Garden.”

London native escaped Nazi raids

Mr. Mistlin recounted his life in a 2007 talk at the State Theater, while receiving a Champions of the American Dream award.

He was born Anthony Mistlin in London on April 22, 1925. Nazi bombing in 1940 prompted his family to send him to New York City. He spent a semester at New York University, then in 1943 became a navigator in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The post-war years found Mr. Mistlin trying several lines of work. He started an advertising agency in London, sold magazines door to door in New York, and waited tables in Miami.

He then followed his father into the movie business. He worked first in theater management for MGM and later in distribution for RKO Pictures.

In 1948, while he was with RKO in San Francisco, he got into selling cars at the suggestion of his roommate. This was at Ellis Brooks Hudson, later Ellis Brooks Chevrolet.

Mr. Mistlin recalled how he once vowed to colleagues that he could walk out to a random car at a stoplight and get the driver to buy a new car by the end of the day. He succeeded.

“Dad was a born salesman,” son Gary Mistlin said at that same event. “It turns out he had a knack for selling cars.”

Mr. Mistlin met his wife Joan in San Francisco in 1948. They were married from 1949 until her death in 2014.

To Modesto in 1964

Mr. Mistlin moved to Modesto in 1964 and bought a struggling Buick dealership downtown. He moved it to McHenry Avenue in 1967 and in 1974 added the Honda line, which later became his only product.

Today, the dealership is part of a north McHenry auto row with spacious quarters for numerous makes. General Manager Dennis Lanigan has been a partner with Mr. Mistlin for more than 25 years.

“I was fortunate to have him as my mentor in the car business, and we did very well together,” he said.

Mistlin Sports Park is among the most visible legacies, 122 acres for baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball at the north end of Ripon. There’s a donated fountain at the site, and another near the city’s downtown.

Mr. Mistlin also provided the fountain next to the Chief Estanislao statue at the Stanislaus County Courthouse. A block away is the Mistlin Gallery, home to the Central California Art Association. And at Dale Commons, a separate donation brought a putting green for residents.

“Tony’s life has been one of persistently pursuing goals and achieving great success,” said a post Tuesday on the dealership’s Facebook page. “Through that success he has become a benevolent philanthropist in the Central Valley, elevating community, sports and the arts.”

Mr. Mistlin is also survived by daughter Melody Mistlin, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family plans to have an outdoor celebration of his life on a date to be announced.

Donations in his memory can be made to the new Tony Mistlin Youth Fund, which will help disadvantaged athletes take part in programs at the Ripon park. They can be made through the Stanislaus Community Foundation at www.stanislauscf.org or 100 Sycamore Ave., Suite 200, Modesto 95354.

Donations also can be made through the Seattle Charitable Foundation.