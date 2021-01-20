Local

Stanislaus coroner seeks families of Riverbank man, Merced woman, Modesto woman

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division at 921 Oakdale Road in Modesto, Calif. is pictured on Wednesday afternoon January 23, 2019.
The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the families of three people who died recently.

William Stephens, 60, of Riverbank died Nov. 10 of natural causes at Oak Valley Hospital in Oakdale.

Susan Frields, 78, of Merced died Nov. 7 of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

Vanda Marie Stevens, 76, of Modesto died on Dec. 15 at Doctors Medical Center of natural causes

Any family members, or anyone with information on how to contact them, should call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.

