Authorities release name of man killed in motorcycle crash in Del Puerto Canyon

A San Jose man died at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Del Puerto Canyon Road near the Frank Raines OHV Park west of Patterson on Sunday morning, Jan. 17, 2021, according to the CHP. California Highway Patrol

The motorcyclist killed Sunday morning in a crash in Del Puerto Canyon on Stanislaus County’s West Side was John Ku, 49, of San Jose, according to the Coroner’s Office.

The accident was reported about 11:30 a.m. on Del Puerto Canyon Road about a mile east of the Frank Raines Off-Highway Vehicle Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers arrived to find Ku lying on the north shoulder of the road, near his damaged 2007 Suzuki motorcycle. He was declared dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation found Ku was riding east on Del Puerto Canyon Road. He apparently lost control as he approached a right bend in the road.

The motorcycle crossed into the westbound lane and went off the north shoulder of the road, where it struck a metal pole fence.