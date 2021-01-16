Female pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Modesto’s Carpenter Road

A female pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in west Modesto on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 10:47 p.m. Jan. 15, emergency dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian car crash on Carpenter, just south of Maze Boulevard (also known as State Route 132).

According to the CHP report, 63-year-old Modesto resident David Placencia was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Carpenter Road at approximately 45 mph when he noticed a woman standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said he was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the woman, who was faced south in the lane, and hit head on.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the CHP report says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision. No arrests were made.

The victim’s identity was not released, pending identification and family notification.

The CHP Modesto Area office is requesting any witnesses to contact them at 209-545-7440.