Names of Note: Donors step up for Emanuel caregivers, Stanislaus foster children

Emanuel Medical Center caregivers got free food from Turlock restaurants thanks to an effort organized by Gaylene Cornell.

A hospital news release said she wanted to show appreciation for the care that her husband Bill received there before his death from cancer three years ago.

Her request on social media led to donations from several other people. They paid for meals and desserts provided at a discount by Kraving Kebab Pizza, Toscana’s Ristorante, Dean’s Pizza and Olde Tyme Pastries.

The donations came around New Year’s Day, amid a pandemic that is stressing hospital workers far and wide. All shifts at Emanuel got to take part.

“You have no idea how incredibly full my heart is because of all the wonderful people that live in Turlock and came together as a community to help give a little bit back to the people that are keeping us alive,” Gaylene said. “I know Bill is looking down and smiling on all of us.”

CASA raises $21,000 for its foster kids

A holiday card drive in December raised about $21,000 for foster children served by Court Appointed Special Advocates of Stanislaus County.

The annual drive brought three times its usual amount in a year when COVID-19 canceled live benefits, Executive Director Steve Ashman said. Donors sent the cards to various people while making a donation to CASA.

The nonprofit trains volunteers to advocate for foster children in Stanislaus Superior Court. It will prepare its next cohort via Zoom classes on Monday and Wednesday evenings between Jan. 25 and March 8.

Other groups will be trained starting in May and September. More information is at www.casaofstanco.org.

And finally ...





Jeff Pishney has moved from executive director to CEO of Love Stanislaus County, and Bryan Justin Marks has assumed Pishney’s former role.

The nonprofit was created out of the annual Love Modesto event, which sends people out for a day of volunteer work of various types.

Marks previously was director of program services for Love Stanislaus County. The group also oversees Love All Our Kids, Love Our Neighbors and Love Our Schools.

Marks worked at Modesto Junior College for 16 years, most recently as dean of student services and public relations.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.