Images of 2020 in Stanislaus County: COVID, protests, elections and community support

The year 2020 will be remembered as both unforgettable, and one we’d rather forget. It began with word of a little-known virus in January, and turned into a full blown pandemic, leaving more than 34,000 Stanislaus County residents infected with a disease that would wind up killing more than 600 locally in nine months. The year also was marked by marches and protests over the George Floyd killing and the divide in racial equity, the loss of in-person education over the course of two school years, including high school and college graduation ceremonies. The shuttering of some businesses and the financial and emotional impacts on families were too voluminous to count. We also had contentious primary and general elections. Amid all that, thousands in our community, as they often do, rose to offer support to those in need in too many ways to count. They also include our hospital workers, workers on factory lines and in the fields, first responders and educators. As the first of our health care workers this month received what we hope will be thousands of vaccinations touching thousands of the men, women and children who live in and around Modesto and Stanislaus County, we look for brighter days ahead. Happy New Year to all, and may 2021 soon bring the normalcy in our daily lives that deteriorated in the year that was.
