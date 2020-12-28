Fire displaces residents of north Riverbank house. Cause is determined quickly

A fire displaced the residents of a house on the 2000 block of Sierra Street in Riverbank, Calif., on Dec. 27, 2020.

A Sunday afternoon fire displaced the residents of a house in north Riverbank.

It was reported at about 3 p.m. on the 2000 block of Sierra Street, east of Jackson Avenue, said a Facebook post from the Modesto Fire Department. It assisted the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District on the call.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the attic but were able to confine the flames to a small area above the living room, the post said.

The cause was an electrical malfunction, the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit determined.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross aided the displaced people.