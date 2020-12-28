Modesto Bee Logo
1 found dead in burned home in Tuolumne County community. Deputies investigating

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person found inside a house after a fire in the Ponderosa Hills community  Sunday night, Dec. 27, 2020.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person found inside a house after a fire was extinguished Sunday night.

The fire was reported about 7 p.m. on Canyonview Drive in the Ponderosa Hills community northeast of Soulsbyville.

When firefighters discovered the body, detectives were called to the scene. According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office later Sunday night, the person had not been identified and the cause of death was undetermined.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Niccoli Sandelin said Monday morning that the victim appears to be an adult male.

The cause of the fire also is under investigation.

No additional information was released.

