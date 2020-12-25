Police looking for help locating missing Ceres man possibly last seen in Modesto

Modesto Bee Logo
A man described as suffering from mental health missing went missing in Ceres, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Ernie Ochoa, 51, of Ceres, was last seen around noon Thursday at his home. In the evening, he was possibly seen in the area of the 400 block of South Seventh Street in Modesto and near the Modesto Transit Center at 9:15 p.m.

Ochoa is described as a Latino, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, bald and with brown eyes. He is possibly wearing a white sweater with an unknown design, pants and a baseball cap.

He also might appear to be arguing with himself.

Any who has seen him is asked to call the Ceres Police Department at 209-538-5712.

