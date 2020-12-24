Woman, two young children, ejected in rollover crash on I-5 in Stanislaus County

A woman and two children, all from Patterson, were ejected from a Jeep Wrangler when it struck the high-tension cable barrier on I-5 near Westley and overturned Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 23, 2020, according to the CHP. California Highway Patrol

A woman and two young children were ejected from their vehicle during a rollover crash on the West Side of Stanislaus County on Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The woman and one of the children suffered major injuries, while the second child’s injuries were classified as minor, CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said Thursday morning.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 north of Ingram Creek Road, near Westley. Patterson resident Kelle Brassart, 40, was driving south in a 1998 Jeep Wrangler when for undetermined reasons the car left the roadway, Olsen said.

The Jeep struck the high-tension cable barrier that is designed to stop vehicles from crossing the median and entering oncoming lanes. Upon striking the barrier, the vehicle overturned.

Brassart, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and suffered a fractured spine, multiple head lacerations and a possible broken right leg, Olsen said. She was airlifted by Calstar helicopter to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

The 4-year-old riding in the left rear passenger seat was in a child safety seat that had not been properly secured, Olsen said. Madison Gunner, also a Patterson resident, suffered a fractured right shoulder and major lacerations and contusions to the head, the officer said, and was taken by ground ambulance to Memorial.

The right rear passenger, also in a child safety seat that was not properly secured, also was ejected and taken to Memorial, Olsen said. The child, 7-year-old Gavin Emmons of Patterson, suffered minor injuries, including cuts to his head and right arm.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, Olsen said. Why the vehicle left the road remains under investigation.

The crash snarled traffic, the officer said. A good number of people got out of their vehicles to try to immediately assist at the scene.

Drivers must remember the importance of properly using seat belts and child safety seats, Olsen said. “Caregivers can contact their local CHP office (in Stanislaus County, it’s at 4030 Kiernan Ave., Modesto, 209-545-7440) or Safe Kids Stanislaus on Facebook or Instagram to schedule an appointment to ensure your children are seat belted property.”