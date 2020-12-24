Drug manufacturing caused Modesto RV fire that burned occupant, investigators say

An adult suffered serious burns when a recreational vehicle caught fire in downtown Modesto on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 23, 2020.

A man suffered minor burns when a recreational vehicle caught fire Wednesday afternoon in downtown Modesto, according to the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.

The fire was related to illegal drug manufacturing occurring within the RV, trailer, FIU Supervisor Dustin Bruley said Thursday morning.

About 3:45 p.m., an engine crew was dispatched to E and 15th streets on the report of an RV fire. They arrived to find it fully engulfed, Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter said Thursday.

The vehicle was not being driven at the time the fire began. Martin said, “All indications are that it was parked there and had been for some time.”

The RV occupant was taken to a local hospital and the incident was turned over to Modesto Police Department detectives, Bruley said.

The man’s identity and any charges he faces were not immediately available from the Police Department on Thursday morning. Nor was information on the circumstances.

We will update this story as details become available.