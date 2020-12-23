Patterson police investigating fatal collision off Highway 33

The body of a person who was ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Patterson was discovered in an orchard Wednesday morning.

The person was found in an almond orchard at Eucalyptus Avenue and Highway 33 at about 7:15 a.m., said Patterson Police Services Chief Josh Clayton.

Visibility was low in the area throughout the night due to heavy fog. It’s unclear what time the wreck occurred, Clayton said.

No other details about the incident or the decedent were available as of 9 a.m.

Clayton said this is the second fatal crash in Patterson in less than a week.

On Friday, Maria Zavala-Medina, 61, of Patterson, died in a crash at Highway 33 and Las Palmas Avenue around 4 a.m. Clayton said she ran a red light and was hit by another vehicle.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.