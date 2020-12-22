Murphys resident, 85, killed in head-on collision in Angels Camp, CHP reports

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

One senior citizen from Murphys was killed and another suffered major injuries when their vehicles collided head-on in the Angels Camp area Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 10:10 a.m. on Vallecito Road south of Highway 4, according to a news release.

Betty Zimmerman, 85, was driving north on Vallecito in a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire, and Albert Tonetti, 80, was driving south in a 1972 Chevrolet C10 pickup.

For unknown reasons, Zimmerman crossed the solid double lines and entered the southbound lane, directly into Tonetti’s path. He was unable to avoid the collision, and both vehicles came to rest in the road after hitting head-on.

Zimmerman died at the scene. Tonetti was taken by air ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.