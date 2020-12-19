Dense fog advisory issued for the Stanislaus County area early Sunday morning

A dense fog advisory was issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley on Saturday by the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. Sunday to noon.

Visibility is expected to be a quarter-mile or less, and officials are warning early morning drivers to take caution when out on the road.

The are asking that:

Drivers slow down and leave extra time to reach your destination.

Increase following distance.

Use your low-beam headlights.

In extremely dense fog, pull into a safe location.

The fog, which made driving difficult Saturday morning, is expected to lift by noon.

As Christmas week arrives, Modesto residents are expected to see high temperatures in the mid-50s and low temperatures in the 30s, including a low of 30 early Sunday and Tuesday mornings.

There is a 40% change of rain expected on Christmas.