Dense fog advisory issued for the Stanislaus County area early Sunday morning

By Bee Staff Reports

A dense fog advisory was issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley on Saturday by the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. Sunday to noon.

Visibility is expected to be a quarter-mile or less, and officials are warning early morning drivers to take caution when out on the road.

The are asking that:

The fog, which made driving difficult Saturday morning, is expected to lift by noon.

As Christmas week arrives, Modesto residents are expected to see high temperatures in the mid-50s and low temperatures in the 30s, including a low of 30 early Sunday and Tuesday mornings.

There is a 40% change of rain expected on Christmas.

