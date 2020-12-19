How a newspaper story put musical instruments into the hands of Denair students

Mitch Logsdon donated several new musical instruments to the Denair Unified School District in December 2020.

Mitch Logsdon read a newspaper story about the need for musical instruments in Denair schools. He responded by donating eight of them, and other donors joined in.

Logsdon owns United Equipment Co. in Turlock, the building that looks like a tractor just west of Highway 99 near Lander Avenue. He learned from the Turlock Journal last month that music teacher Fred Steiner was seeking new or gently used instruments for the Denair Unified School District.

Logsdon is a 1974 graduate of Turlock High School and had no prior connection to Denair schools. Nor is he musically inclined, beyond two years playing clarinet in a junior high band.

“For some reason, the article really got to me,” Logsdon said in a news release from the Denair district.

He mentioned the appeal to Bernard Brauns, owner of Ingram & Brauns Musik Shoppe in Modesto. That business provided about a 50% discount on the eight instruments: a tenor saxophone, two alto saxes, two trumpets, two trombones and a flute.

“I keep thinking how many kids will get good use out of them over the next 20 years,” Logsdon said. “Kids who can’t afford an instrument can pick them up and learn.”

20-plus donated items to date

As of early December, donations from Logsdon and others totaled about 20 instruments. They included single items such as an acoustic guitar, a tenor sax, a flute, an alto sax, a clarinet, a trumpet and an electric guitar with amplifier. One donor gave three clarinets and a trumpet. Another provided an alto sax and flute.

Steiner updated the drive in an email Thursday to The Modesto Bee. The recent gifts include “an absolutely super-cool vintage accordion in immaculate condition and a pretty nice acoustic guitar.”

The district has 23 students in the middle school band and 13 in the high school group. Steiner also teaches music to about 300 children in third to fifth grade.

Distance learning amid COVID-19 has complicated music education in 2020, but the donated instruments should last for decades.

People wishing to give instruments can contact Steiner at fsteiner@dusd.k12.ca.us or 209-632-9911, extension 4249.

It was the second time this year that donors for Denair musicians made the news. In September, the district received a 1907 Steinway grand piano from Karen and Jeffrey Lewis of Turlock.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.