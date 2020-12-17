ACE launches income-based discount timed to get workers to essential jobs in pandemic

An Altamont Corridor Express fare discount program was launched Tuesday, with a primary aim of aiding low-income populations still needing to get to essential jobs.

In announcing the ACE Community Assistance Program, the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission called it in a news release “a timely initiative to address equity.”

The program uses grant funding to provide up to 50% discounts off regular ACE fares to qualifying applicants. It involves coordination with community-based organizations throughout the ACE corridor to qualify individuals that meet a certain income threshold, the release says. Those community groups include 211 San Joaquin/Family Resource & Referral Center.

Creating a means-based discount has been a key priority for the rail commission, the news release says. Launching CAP during the COVID-19 pandemic will increase access to low-income populations still needing to get to essential jobs, it says. “While a 50% ticket discount is currently offered to persons with disabilities, seniors, and those with Medicare cards, the inclusion of a means-based discount would offer the same discount for qualifying low-income individuals.”

The ACE CAP discount is a one-year pilot program funded by the Caltrans Low Carbon Transit Operations Program. If it proves successful, the rail commission will pursue additional funds to maintain the service, the news release says.

It lays out the steps for applying:

1. Download the ACE mobile app — Create an account using the ACE mobile app by providing a valid email and password to retrieve an ACE mobile ID number.

2. Apply online — Fill out the ACE CAP Application form found on acerail.com/cap-program.

3. Get verified — Call 211 San Joaquin at 1-800-436-9997 for income assessment verification to retrieve a client ID number.

4. Submit form to ACE ticketing — Submit the ACE CAP application form to the ACE ticketing department at ticketing@acerail.com or in person at the Stockton station, 949 E. Channel St., during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Validation will be completed within three to five business days.

The Altamont Corridor Express is a growing commuter rail service that operates weekdays from Stockton to San Jose, with stops in Lathrop/Manteca, Tracy, Vasco, Livermore, Pleasanton, Fremont, Great America and Santa Clara.