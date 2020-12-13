Crash into center divide of Hwy 99 in Modesto sprays concrete pieces across lanes

A big rig driver lost control on southbound Highway 99 south of Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto on Sunday morning, Dec. 13,2020. Pieces of the concrete divider were sprayed across the northbound lanes. No one was hurt, but traffic was expected to be affected for several hours.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. Livingston resident Balkar Singh, 46, was southbound in a 2016 Kenworth truck pulling an empty 53-foot trailer.

Roads were wet from morning rain when for undetermined reasons Singh, who was in the slow lane, lost control, crossed all lanes and struck the center concrete median, California Highway Patrol Modesto office spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said.

The rig broke through the median and came to rest partially on the northbound side. Pieces of the concrete barrier sprayed across the northbound lanes, Olsen said. The CHP’s online incident summary said a large piece struck a 2019 Toyota Camry and ended up beneath it.

No one was injured in the crash, Olsen said. The crash closed the southbound No. 1 lane and the northbound No. 1 and 2 lanes.

A tow truck operator on scene told a CHP officer shortly after noon that it would take five to six hours to clear the wreckage and debris.