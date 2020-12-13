Modesto Bee Logo
Modesto firefighters quickly put out small blaze at McHenry Avenue business

A McHenry Avenue plumbing and electrical business was spared major damage when a fire did not spread through its interior Sunday morning, the Modesto Fire Department reported.
A fire at a McHenry Avenue business Sunday morning didn’t spread, limiting damage almost entirely to heat and smoke, the Modesto Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported about 6:20 a.m. by a security guard who was in the area and is estimated to have started about 20 minutes earlier, Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter said.

The engine crew first to arrive saw very light smoke showing from the eves of a single-story commercial building that houses one business, T&N Plumbing & Electrical.

Crews made entry and found a very small fire that caused lots of heat but didn’t spread, Hunter said. “It wasn’t in the attic as initially reported,” he said. “... We used hardly any water” to extinguish it.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

