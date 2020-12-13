We’re off to a great start. Your donation will help fund new reporting at The Bee

-

Last month, we launched a fall fundraising campaign asking for donations to bolster our upcoming coverage of our underserved communities, education and economic development in Stanislaus County.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain The Bee’s business side much as it has many others, we still want to push ahead on vital coverage such as this, and so we turned to readers to help.

We’ve made strong progress toward our goal, but we’re not done yet, and we’re hoping you will consider donating as well by going to givebutter.com/TheModestoBee

So far, more than 50 people have given to our campaign, and we are approaching $4,000.

This is big, and we want to give our most sincere thanks to those who’ve contributed.

People such as Steve Pierce, who wrote, “The Modesto Bee deserves our community’s complete support. They have done an excellent job of keeping us informed regarding the pandemic as well as the elections through their print and timely digital reporting.”

Or Brett and Sarah Wagner, who said, “Local leaders and officials must be accountable to the inhabitants of our community! Thank you!”

And another contributor, who wrote: “Transparency is crucial to good governance and its pursuit is the sacred duty of a local free press. I’ll be the first to object when I think they’re wrong, but that doesn’t make them one whit less necessary to our community.”

I want you to know with full confidence that the money you give to this campaign will stay in Stanislaus County. Your tax-deductible donation goes to a fund at the Local Media Foundation precisely to bolster The Bee’s resources — nowhere else.

Can we count on you? It’s easy to donate at givebutter.com/TheModestoBee If you prefer to send a check, you can do that, too. Please make it out to the Local Media Foundation and in the notes field on the check, write “The Modesto Bee.” If you include your email address, they will send you a tax donation letter.

The check should be mailed to: Local Media Foundation, PO Box 85015, Chicago, IL 60689-5015. If you have any problems or questions, contact me at bclark@modbee.com or 209-578-2362.

Again, thank you so much for supporting The Bee and local journalism in Stanislaus County.