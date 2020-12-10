Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck on Standiford Avenue in Modesto

A man suffered major injuries when he stepped into the path of a westbound car on Standiford Avenue at the Carver Road intersection Wednesday night.

Modesto police responded to the crash just before 8 p.m. The preliminary investigation determined the man struck did not have the right of way at the intersection, which is controlled by traffic lights, said MPD spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The man driving the silver Nissan Sentra that hit the pedestrian stayed on scene during the investigation, which closed the westbound lanes of Standiford.

The pedestrian last was reported to be in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Officer Alex Rivera at 209-342-6105

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service