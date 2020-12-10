Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck on Standiford Avenue in Modesto

A man suffered major injuries when he stepped into the path of a westbound car on Standiford Avenue at the Carver Road intersection Wednesday night.

Modesto police responded to the crash just before 8 p.m. The preliminary investigation determined the man struck did not have the right of way at the intersection, which is controlled by traffic lights, said MPD spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The man driving the silver Nissan Sentra that hit the pedestrian stayed on scene during the investigation, which closed the westbound lanes of Standiford.

The pedestrian last was reported to be in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Officer Alex Rivera at 209-342-6105

