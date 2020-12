The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division at 921 Oakdale Road in Modesto, Calif. is pictured on Wednesday afternoon January 23, 2019. Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for family of Richard Dale Borton, 84, who lived in the Modesto area and died Monday of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center.

Any relatives or people with information on how to contact them are asked to call Deputy Tom Killian at 209-567-4480.