Names of Note: Donors aid two causes at Stan State. Athletic trainer at MJC honored

An online campaign bolstered a fund that helps students at California State University, Stanislaus, with financial emergencies.

The crowd-funding effort brought $26,850 over seven weeks, a news release said. This included $10,000 from the local chapter of the California Faculty Association and $5,000 from Stan State’s Associated Students Inc.

The program, Campus Cares Student Emergency Fund, has raised about $400,000 since the faculty group created it. Students can get money for housing, food, medical care and other needs.

“Many faculty members in our chapter know first-hand how difficult it is to balance school with other needs,” said Dave Colnic, chapter president and chair of the Department of Political Science, Public Administration and Leadership Studies. “CFA started the fund to help students stay at Stan State even in the face of financial adversity.”

Colnic said the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the recent campaign, dubbed #StanUp for Emergency Funds.

No crab feed, no problem for Warriors

An online auction raised $23,485 for the Warrior Athletics Scholarship Fund at Stanislaus State. The pandemic canceled the annual crab feed that usually is the biggest money-maker.

The Warrior Way Auction ran from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16 and had a $20,000 goal.

“Once again, our community, staff and faculty showed their support for our Warriors in the university’s first-ever online auction for scholarships,” Athletic Director Terry Donovan said.

The cancellation of the March crab feed came early in the pandemic. The prospect of COVID-19 stretching into 2021 has organizers thinking about another online auction.

And finally ...

Jamie DeRollo of Modesto Junior College received an Excellence in Athletic Training Award from her peers in five states and territories.

The Far West Athletic Trainers’ Association gave the quarterly honor to DeRollo, who has a doctorate in the field. The group represents California, Nevada, Hawaii, American Samoa and Guam.

DeRollo is community college chair at the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Intercollegiate Council for Sports Medicine. That role has included helping to create documents on safely returning to campus amid the pandemic.

This past summer, DeRollo also volunteered as an ensign in the U.S. Navy Sea Cadet program. Two of her children take part in it.

