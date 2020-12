Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the families of two people who died recently.

James Leonard Hill, 78, of Modesto, died of natural causes on Nov. 22 at Valley Skilled Nursing in Modesto.

Todd Krigbaum, 49, of Modesto, died at Doctors Medical Center of natural causes on Oct. 29.

Family of either Hill or Krigbaum are asked to contact Detective Earl Gaarde at 209-567-4480.