House fire displaces resident in west-central Modesto. Red Cross steps in to help

A fire displaced a man from a home in the west-central part of Modesto, the Modesto Fire Department reported.

Fire crews responded about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of Del Vista Avenue. The fire damaged two rooms in the single-story house, Battalion Chief Doug Rice said.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under review by the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.

The American Red Cross assisted the resident, who was in the house when the fire broke out, Rice said.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
