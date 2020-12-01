Motorcyclist badly injured in crash on Scenic Drive in Modesto, police report

A 25-year-old Modesto man was badly hurt in a crash between his motorcycle and a car Monday evening on Scenic Drive in Modesto.

The collision occurred at 6:24 p.m., Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Tuesday morning. The motorcyclist and the driver of a Honda Civic crashed at Scenic and Rose Avenue.

The Honda driver, a 31-year-old Modesto woman, suffered minor injuries, Bear said. The motorcyclist suffered major injuries but is expected to survive, she said.

The names of those involved were not immediately available Tuesday morning. We will provide more information when it’s available.