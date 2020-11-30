Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow! Time for Stanislaus County holiday lights guide

Holiday lights, including these on Golf Road, south of Turlock, had Stanislaus County communities all aglow in December 2018 Modesto Bee file

We won’t have a white Christmas in Stanislaus County (and let’s face it, we wouldn’t choose to live here if we wanted snow and ice on our streets, yards, pools and rooftops), but as the year that’s been 2020 comes to a close, we all could use a lot of “merry and bright.”

Do you turn your front yard into a winter wonderland for the season? Do your neighbors’ holiday lights turn eyes all aglow? If so, we want to hear from you.

The Bee is looking for homes adorned with fantastic outdoor lights, decorations and displays. Give us the address and city and we will put together a guide with video and photos. If you would, please say a bit about the display.

Contact Deke Farrow at jfarrow@modbee.com. You are welcome to include in the email a jpeg photo attachment or video clip. Those become property of The Bee and may be published in print and online.