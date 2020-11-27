Local
Police investigating death of 1-month-old baby in south Modesto
The Modesto Police Department is investigating the death of a 1-month-old baby girl.
First repsonders were called to a home in the 1300 block of Marin Avenue, in south Modesto, at about 4:41 a.m. for a report of the baby who was not breathing, said Sgt. Mike Hicks. The neighborhood is just northwest of the intersection of Crows Landing Road and West Whitmore avenue.
Law enforcement on scene began CPR before an ambulance arrived. The baby was taken to a Modesto hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives with the department’s homicide unit and special victim’s unit are investigating the death, Hicks said.
About a half-dozen people were standing outside the home Friday morning, accompanied by a uniformed officer. Some other adults were standing next to a parked truck with a toddler in the bed as police searched the home. They said they didn’t want to comment.
Neighbors described the people who live in the home as a good, hard-working family.
