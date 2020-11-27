Man critically injured in Thanksgiving night crash in Modesto

Modesto Fire Department

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after his car collided with a minivan full of people on North Ninth Street in Modesto Thursday night.

The man was driving a Volkswagen Jetta north on Ninth when it collided with the minivan, which was making an eastbound turn onto Coldwell Avenue from southbound Ninth, said Modesto Police Traffic Sgt. Dan Starr.

He said one of the vehicles ran a red light but said further investigation is needed before authorities release which one.

The Jetta driver’s legs were pinned by the crushed dashboard, said Modesto Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get him out.

The driver, whose name was not released, suffered major injuries and remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday.

The occupants of the van suffered minor injuries related to airbag deployment and seat belts, Jesburg said.