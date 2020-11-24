Ceres firefighters rescue man from palm tree after chainsaw cut and fall in Hughson

A tree trimmer in Hughson was rescued Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, by Ceres firefighters after suffering a chainsaw cut and falling about 30 feet.

A man trimming a palm tree in Hughson on Sunday afternoon suffered a deep cut and a fall of about 30 feet after a mishap with a chainsaw, according to the Ceres Fire Department.

The accident occurred sometime in the noon hour, Ceres department spokesman Capt. Joe Spani said Monday. The man was high in the tree when he cut himself with the saw and became disoriented — perhaps lost consciousness — and slid down the trunk until his fall was arrested by safety equipment, Spani said.

On the dispatch radio at the time of the accident, a medical responder said the victim suffered a deep cut, perhaps to the bone, on a forearm. He was able to assist in getting himself into a rescue basket with a Ceres Quint 18 firefighter, the battalion chief said.

The victim was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment, said Spani, who had no information on his injuries and condition.

The tree trimmer was wearing a fall strap and climbing gear on his knees and ankles, the battalion chief said. “He’s pretty lucky he was able to stop himself,” Spani said. “A couple of years ago, a guy (also working in a tree) fell straight to the ground, about 45 feet.” While that man also survived, this incident had a “much better outcome.”

