Modesto man dies after crashing motorcycle into tree

A portion of a motorcycle lies in the street after a fatal crash early Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, on El Vecino Avenue in Modesto. Modesto Fire Department

A Modesto motorcyclist died early Saturday after crashing into a tree, police and fire officials report.

Responders were dispatched about 12:15 a.m. to El Vecino Avenue near Edinburgh Drive. The area is southeast of East Orangeburg and Sunrise avenues.

They arrived to find that a 37-year-old man had lost control of his motorcycle and struck a tree along El Vecino, police Lt. Chris Adams said Sunday morning. He died at a nearby hospital after medical responders began performing CPR on scene.

The man’s name was withheld Sunday morning pending notification of family. Adams said it has not been determined if alcohol and/or drugs contributed to the crash.