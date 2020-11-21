Vehicle crashes into center divide on Highway 99 in Modesto, one woman killed

A woman was killed in a single car crash on Highway 99 in north Modesto Saturday afternoon.

At 12:12 p.m., CHP responded to a call for a vehicle accident north of Beckwith Road on the freeway. According to CHP Officer Marcos Rivera, a white Pontiac sedan was traveling northbound in the far-right lane when it veered left across the other lanes of traffic and crashed into the center divide. The car then flipped over the barrier and landed on its roof in the southbound side of the highway.

The coroner was called, and emergency personnel indicated the occupants were pinned in the vehicle. Rivera said the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was transported to the hospital with mild-to-moderate injuries. Both women were from Stockton, Rivera said.

The crash slowed traffic while emergency crews were on the scene. An hour after the incident, all lanes were reopened.