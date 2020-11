David Mraz walks in the college neighborhood on Princeton Aveune under fall colored trees in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Just in time for Thanksgiving, autumn colors have arrived in the trees in and around Modesto. The bright yellows, vibrant reds and dusky golden hues are visible throughout the area’s neighborhoods in what has been known for years as a tree city. And during a pandemic, driving around to look at fall colors with members of your household is a low-risk activity. Or you can just look at these images, shot by our Andy Alfaro. Enjoy!