Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Unsafe passing on west Stanislaus County country road leads to head-on crash, CHP says

Two Patterson residents are in critical condition after a head on crash near Interstate 5.
Two Patterson residents are in critical condition after a head on crash near Interstate 5. Submitted photo

Two Patterson residents are in critical condition after one of them attempted to pass a big rig, resulting in a head-on collision on a country road.

The collision occurred at about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday on Howard Road, between Interstate 5 and the town of Westley, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen.

A 22-year-old woman was traveling east in a Mercedes sedan when she pulled into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet pickup driven by a 39-year-old man.

Both drivers are hospitalized with major injuries. Olsen did not release their names due to the severity of their injuries.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the male driver of the pickup was not wearing his seat belt,” Olsen said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Profile Image of Erin Tracy
Erin Tracy
Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service