Unsafe passing on west Stanislaus County country road leads to head-on crash, CHP says

Two Patterson residents are in critical condition after one of them attempted to pass a big rig, resulting in a head-on collision on a country road.

The collision occurred at about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday on Howard Road, between Interstate 5 and the town of Westley, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen.

A 22-year-old woman was traveling east in a Mercedes sedan when she pulled into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet pickup driven by a 39-year-old man.

Both drivers are hospitalized with major injuries. Olsen did not release their names due to the severity of their injuries.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the male driver of the pickup was not wearing his seat belt,” Olsen said.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.