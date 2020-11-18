More than 7,000 customers of TID lose power briefly amid first rain of autumn

About 7,300 customers in an near Ceres briefly lost power during the first rain of autumn Wednesday.

The Turlock Irrigation District reported that the vast majority had their electricity back as of about 11 a.m. About 490 others in the Ceres and Keyes areas were still out. This included parts of Redwood, Moffett, Mitchell, Central, Grayson, Keyes and several other roads.

The rain totaled 0.13 inches at the downtown headquarters of the Modesto Irrigation District as of 11 a.m. It was the first measured since the July 1 start of the weather year, but July through October typically bring little.

The National Weather Service forecast a 50% of showers in Modesto on Wednesday, mostly before 4 p.m., followed by 20% before 10 p.m. No other rain is expected through Tuesday, Nov. 24.

More important, the storm will start to build the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. Most of the supply for MID and TID comes from the upper Tuolumne River watershed.

