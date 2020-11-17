Improvements being made to memorial for slain Newman police corporal. How you can help

Sergio Ramos works on the foundation of a flagpole near where police Cpl. Ronil Singh was fatally shot Dec. 26, 2018, while conducting a traffic stop. The pole was dedicated during a vigil on the year anniversary of his death. Photographed in Newman, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Modesto Bee file

Improvements are being made to the memorial for Newman Police Department Cpl. Ronil Singh, with a goal of having them done before the Dec. 26 anniversary of his death.

According to a Facebook post by the NPD, the upgrades will include the addition of benches, shade trees, lighting and a memorial plaque. A photo shows what’s there now: a flagpole in a circular stone base in a grassy area, with a sign hanging on a fence nearby.

The memorial is at the intersection of Eucalyptus Avenue and Merced Street, near where Singh was gunned down early the morning of Dec. 26, 2018.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza, who killed Singh because he didn’t want to go to jail that night for drunk driving and drug possession, pleaded guilty to the murder in Stanislaus County Superior Court earlier this month. He will spend his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said he is not involved in the memorial project but has been told the cost of improvements is about $6,000.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the project can write a check payable to the Newman Police Officers Association and mail it to P.O. Box 787, Newman, CA 95360, according to the Facebook post.