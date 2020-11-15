Two people badly injured in crash on Salida Boulevard in Modesto, authorities report

Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash into a barricade on Salida Boulevard in Modesto CA on Sunday morning, Nov. 15, 2020.

Two people suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Salida Boulevard on Sunday morning, according to the Modesto Police and Fire departments.

According to a Fire Department battalion chief’s incident summary, the crash happened about 5:30 a.m. Police said it was around Pelandale Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to find a vehicle had struck a concrete barricade. The battalion chief’s summary said two people in critical condition were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, with firefighters assisting with patient care en route.

There were areas of dense fog early Sunday, but no word on whether that might have been a factor in the crash.

No identifying information was available from police Sunday morning on the people hurt in the crash.

This story will be updated as details are available.