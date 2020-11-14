Names of Note: Doctor returns to Modesto to guide 6 Tenet hospitals. Surgeons retire

Dr. Eric Ramos was named chief medical officer in November 2020 for Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Modesto, Turlock, Manteca, San Ramon and San Luis Obispo County.

Dr. Adrian “Eric” Ramos has returned to Modesto to serve as chief medical officer for six Tenet Healthcare hospitals.

They include Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock and Doctors Hospital of Manteca.

Ramos also oversees care at San Ramon Regional Medical Center and two sites in San Luis Obispo County – Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Ramos most recently was chief medical officer at Long Beach Medical Center. He held the same post for the HCA Far West Division, made up of eight hospitals.

Earlier in his career, Ramos was CMO and medical director for Doctors Medical Center. He also was chief of staff on its governing board.

“He is a highly motivated healthcare executive with comprehensive knowledge in leading healthcare teams,” said Warren Kirk, CEO of Tenet’s Northern California Group, in a news release.

Ramos earned his medical degree at the University of Southern California and completed his family practice residency in Stanislaus County.

Heart surgeons retire from Doctors

The Cardiovascular Institute of Doctors Medical Center announced that two of its long-time surgeons have retired. Dr. James MacMillan came to Modesto in 1978. Dr. Joe Neal followed in 1982.

Both physicians led the DMC heart surgery program during the 1980s and 90s.

“While not replaceable, Dr. MacMillan and Dr. Neal leave a legacy of excellence both in the operating room and in the community,” DMC said in a Facebook post. “Doctors Medical Center thanks both men for their incredible service to the hospital, patients and community.”

Click on the post to read tributes from dozens of admirers.

