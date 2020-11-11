Three displaced by early morning house fire in west Modesto

Three adults received aid from the American Red Cross after being displaced by a house fire early Wednesday in west Modesto, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, crews from the Burbank Paradise Fire District and the Modesto and Ceres fire departments were dispatched to a report of a working residential structure fire on Chicago Avenue.

According to a Modesto battalion chief’s incident summary, the first to arrive found smoke and flames coming from a one-story single-family home. Occupants had evacuated safely.

Crews operated in the offensive mode — entering the home — and prevented it from threatening neighboring residences.

The cause and origin are being investigated by the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.

