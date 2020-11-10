Trailer overturns on Highway 99 in Modesto, trapping cow inside

A trailer carrying three cows overturned on Highway 99 north of Hatch Road in the Modesto area Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020. The animals were unhurt, the CHP reported. California Highway Patrol

A trailer carrying three cows overturned along southbound Highway 99 north of Hatch Road shortly before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two of the animals were rescued but one was trapped inside, CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said. Just after 11, he said firefighters were on their way with the Jaws of Life to free the third cow. All three were uninjured, he said.

The driver of the Ford pickup pulling the trailer, 69-year-old San Jose resident Jorge Sequeira, told officers that the animals shifting in the trailer caused him to lose control and the trailer to overturn. He and other occupants of the pickup also were uninjured, Olsen said.

The crash was responded to by the CHP, Stanislaus animal control, the Modesto and Ceres fire departments and Caltrans.