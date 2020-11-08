Local
Driver thrown from car, dies in crash at northern tip of Stanislaus County, CHP says
A driver ejected from her car during a crash died late Friday night in northernmost Stanislaus County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP and medical responders were dispatched to the scene on State Route 4 east of Milton Road just after 11 p.m.
The preliminary investigation found the driver of a 1998 Nissan Altima was eastbound on the highway. The 25-year-old Tracy woman was traveling at an undetermined speed when she lost control of the car, hit the dirt embankment, became airborne and landed rear-end first on the pavement.
The impact shattered the rear window, through which the driver was ejected, the CHP said in a news release. The investigation indicated she was not properly wearing his seat belt.
It remains undetermined if alcohol and/or drugs factored in the crash. The woman’s name was withheld pending notification of family.
