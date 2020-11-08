Two young women critically injured in Oakdale Road crash just outside Modesto

Two females suffered major injuries in a single-car crash Saturday night on Oakdale Road, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The crash occurred about 11:40 p.m. between Claratina Avenue and Oakdale Road. Emergency crews arrived to find the car on its roof in an orchard, with the driver and passenger — both estimated to be in their 20s — trapped inside.

Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said one of the victims had suffered head trauma and was unresponsive. The other had significant trauma to her lower extremities.

After being extricated, both received treatment at the scene and on the way to area hospitals, he said.

Both the California Highway Patrol and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, Jesberg said.

Witness Simeon Prasad said he was driving on Oakdale toward Claratina with a vehicle in front of him and one behind. The driver in back tried to pass but pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle, he said in an email to The Bee.

“The driver then jerked the wheel to get in the proper lane and dodge the oncoming vehicle, but ended up losing control and drove into the orchard, where it wrecked,” he said.

He, the driver ahead and the driver of the oncoming vehicle all pulled over to be of help, Prasad said. He called 911 and “police, firefighters and ambulance were on scene very quickly.”

This story will be updated as information becomes available.